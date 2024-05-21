Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $19.98 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,145 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.6% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $19,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

