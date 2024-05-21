Maj Invest Holding A S Has $44.88 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,137 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up approximately 1.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.27% of Teradyne worth $44,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,265,000 after acquiring an additional 923,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Teradyne by 38.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,351,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne by 24.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,867,000 after acquiring an additional 476,763 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 437,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Teradyne Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $140.22.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.