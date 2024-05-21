Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Raised to Outperform at Itau BBA Securities

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.30 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

NASDAQ INTR opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $332.84 million during the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

