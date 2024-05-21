SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Receives Hold Rating from Maxim Group

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

SPI Energy Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPI opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.41. SPI Energy has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

