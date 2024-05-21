SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Receives Hold Rating from Maxim Group

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
SPI Energy Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPI opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.41. SPI Energy has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.76.
SPI Energy Company Profile
