Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Gary L. Hinkle Acquires 2,039 Shares

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $102,459.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 222,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,163,992.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ BHRB opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHRB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

