Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Macy's (NYSE:M) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97-5.1 billion. Macy's also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.55-2.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy's had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy's will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,848.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $1,604,338.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 994,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,303,626.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,848.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

