Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.90 and a 200-day moving average of $150.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

