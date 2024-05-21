Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,556 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4,665.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,972,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,241,000 after buying an additional 3,888,907 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,455 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,094 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,810,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,408 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MO

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.