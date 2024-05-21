Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $526,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,706 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 1.1 %

Progressive stock opened at $206.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

