Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.6 %

GPC opened at $151.93 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $170.57. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.