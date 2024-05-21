Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4,900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $117.95 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CINF

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.