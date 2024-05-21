J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 505.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $164.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.76. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.07 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,454 shares of company stock worth $3,283,219 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.