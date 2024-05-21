Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 20,359 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 514.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $42,606,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,702,000 after purchasing an additional 733,690 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,672,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after buying an additional 263,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 1,231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 146,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 135,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,064 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

