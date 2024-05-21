Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $540,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

