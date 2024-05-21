3,900 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Woodward by 58.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Woodward by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 83,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,036,686. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Woodward from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Woodward Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $181.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $181.58.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

