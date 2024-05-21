MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Holdings Raised by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,915,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,940,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 500,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

