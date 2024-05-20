Ryan T. Gosney Sells 4,000 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.96. 2,933,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,986. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

LBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.