John D. Walker III Sells 4,218 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.41. 58,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.72.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
