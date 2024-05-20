Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 6,000 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,052,513 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,474.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citi Trends alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.23 per share, for a total transaction of $374,003.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,785 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $379,944.95.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,481 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $128,693.88.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,330 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $144,070.80.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $110,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $644,100.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $235,332.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,300 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $250,860.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $105,936.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 23,495 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $510,781.30.

Citi Trends Price Performance

CTRN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.21. 72,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,764. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $198.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.43. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $215.18 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $139,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 3.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 265,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citi Trends

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.