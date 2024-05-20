Timothy Saxe Sells 10,000 Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Saxe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Timothy Saxe sold 1,974 shares of QuickLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $30,675.96.

On Thursday, March 21st, Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of QuickLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $163,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $11.67. 225,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 1.61. QuickLogic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. QuickLogic had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QUIK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 918.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 29.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

