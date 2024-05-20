Timothy Saxe Sells 10,000 Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Free Report) VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Saxe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 2nd, Timothy Saxe sold 1,974 shares of QuickLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $30,675.96.
  • On Thursday, March 21st, Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of QuickLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $163,300.00.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $11.67. 225,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 1.61. QuickLogic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. QuickLogic had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QUIK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on QUIK

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 918.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 29.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.