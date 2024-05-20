Insider Buying: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CEO Acquires 2,099 Shares of Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael M. Mccann bought 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,269.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,010.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Limbach Price Performance
Limbach stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.50. 104,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,029. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $542.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Limbach
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Limbach
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.