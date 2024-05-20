Insider Buying: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CEO Acquires 2,099 Shares of Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael M. Mccann bought 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,269.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,010.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Limbach Price Performance

Limbach stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.50. 104,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,029. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $542.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Limbach by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

