Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling Sells 23,105 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 23,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $204,248.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,432. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,724,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastly by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,443,000 after buying an additional 998,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fastly by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,057,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,152,000 after buying an additional 657,334 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Fastly by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 466,560 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

