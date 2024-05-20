Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CEO Purchases $234,624.00 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh acquired 41,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $234,624.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 315,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,118.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 6,749 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,806.75.

On Monday, March 11th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 20,191 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $112,463.87.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

Medalist Diversified REIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This is an increase from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the quarter. Medalist Diversified REIT makes up 0.2% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

