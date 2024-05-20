Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,345 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $74,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.13. The stock had a trading volume of 633,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,043. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. Voya Financial’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

