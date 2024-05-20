Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $33,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. STF Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.48 on Monday, hitting $546.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $537.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.06 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

