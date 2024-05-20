Newport Trust Company LLC Has $119.03 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Newport Trust Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,218,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,466 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 0.26% of Kraft Heinz worth $119,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.78. 5,753,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987,324. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $39.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Bank of America raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

