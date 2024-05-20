Newport Trust Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Newport Trust Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.3% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.27. 4,955,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,697,886. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

