O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes $2.25 Million Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Affirm accounts for approximately 1.3% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Affirm by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Affirm by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.