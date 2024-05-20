Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $417.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,985 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of Procter & Gamble worth $417,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,261 shares of company stock worth $24,375,791. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,635. The stock has a market cap of $394.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $168.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.46.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.