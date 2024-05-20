International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Reduced by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

IBM stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,930. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $125.01 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.36 and a 200 day moving average of $173.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

