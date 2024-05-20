GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 115,777 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115,777 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of UFP Industries worth $56,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 23,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after buying an additional 369,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $86,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,368.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,415. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

UFPI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.16. The stock had a trading volume of 182,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

