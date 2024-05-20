GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,767,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765,925 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.79% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $54,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,225,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,343,000 after acquiring an additional 127,738 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,836,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,175 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $3,818,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

CCCS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.45. 4,476,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,244. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 324,952 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $3,948,166.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,385.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $466,401,024.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,164,022 shares in the company, valued at $58,508,369.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 324,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $3,948,166.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,385.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,706,755 shares of company stock worth $681,785,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

