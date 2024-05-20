GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 753,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,130,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies
In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,648,481.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $234,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,971,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,146 shares of company stock valued at $39,475,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company's stock.
Procore Technologies Price Performance
NYSE PCOR traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.40. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procore Technologies Company Profile
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
