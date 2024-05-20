Context Capital Management LLC Invests $653,000 in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,016,000.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of IROHU stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

