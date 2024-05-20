CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $16.89 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,839 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EFV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.35. 801,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

