Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 4.88% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 139.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance

TPHD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.10. 14,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $236.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70.

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

