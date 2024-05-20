CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,967 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FJUL. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FJUL traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 49,918 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $667.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

