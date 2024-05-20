CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $7.94 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,070 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,782 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

