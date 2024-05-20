CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $6.98 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,652 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $104.50. 184,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $104.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

