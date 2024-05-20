Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Summit Materials (SUM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) in the last few weeks:

5/15/2024 – Summit Materials was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Summit Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2024 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SUM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 627,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,001. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Summit Materials by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $49,437,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,888 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $33,206,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,852,000 after acquiring an additional 714,379 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

