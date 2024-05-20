Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.16

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.16 and last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 6323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DSGR shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Distribution Solutions Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -87.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.00 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGR. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 98.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

