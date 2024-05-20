Trinity Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of TRN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 362,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,397. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRN. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

