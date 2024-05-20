Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 97,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FI stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,512. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

