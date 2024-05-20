GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 164,928 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164,928 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates accounts for 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Manhattan Associates worth $78,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $230.64. The company had a trading volume of 363,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.30 and a 1-year high of $266.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.74 and its 200-day moving average is $229.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MANH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

