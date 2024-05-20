Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) is GW&K Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,836 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies makes up approximately 1.1% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $116,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $925,987.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,341,043.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,490,649.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $925,987.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,487 shares of company stock worth $11,364,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 999,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,254. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $84.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

