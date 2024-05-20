GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $83.20 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,875 shares during the quarter. Globant comprises approximately 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Globant worth $83,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Globant by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,812 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Globant by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,659,000 after purchasing an additional 714,162 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Globant by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 734,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Globant by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,204 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Globant by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,898,000 after purchasing an additional 371,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.51. The stock had a trading volume of 616,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,463. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $160.12 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

