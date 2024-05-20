GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 124,050 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 124,050 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse accounts for 1.4% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.78% of Texas Roadhouse worth $145,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,111. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $168.39. 539,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day moving average is $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $170.76.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.55.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

