GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 14,837 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 572,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the period. Atkore accounts for approximately 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $91,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,646,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Atkore by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,329,000 after buying an additional 595,115 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atkore by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,753,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atkore by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,084,000 after buying an additional 99,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Atkore Stock Performance

Atkore stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.88. The company had a trading volume of 488,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,043. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $194.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.86 and its 200-day moving average is $157.17.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $8,692,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,964 shares of company stock valued at $25,203,586 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.