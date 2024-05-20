GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 96,713 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,759,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,713 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical makes up about 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Globus Medical worth $93,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 75.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 23.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 122.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Globus Medical Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of GMED stock traded up $1.86 on Monday, hitting $66.26. 1,077,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.