Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Lessened by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,994 shares during the quarter. Entegris makes up approximately 1.0% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Entegris worth $105,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $3.36 on Monday, hitting $132.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,351. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.58. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,550 shares of company stock worth $2,237,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

